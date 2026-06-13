Volunteers sought for Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge community litter pick

A community-wide litter pick is set to take place across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge later this month, with the Town Council inviting local residents to lend a hand in keeping the two towns clean and welcoming.

The event will run from 10am to 12pm on Friday 19th June 2026.

Volunteers who sign up will be provided with litter-picking equipment and Hi-Viz tabards by the Town Council, although participants are asked to bring their own gloves.

The initiative forms part of the council’s ongoing efforts to support community projects and encourage residents to play an active role in maintaining shared spaces.

Those wishing to take part must register in advance, with the deadline set for midday on Thursday 18th June.

The council stresses that anyone who has not registered should not attend, as equipment is allocated beforehand and no spare items will be available on the day.

Registration can be completed via the Town Council’s website or by emailing the team directly.

The council says the litter pick is an opportunity for residents to come together, meet others, and contribute to the wellbeing of the towns.

More information about the event and other ways to get involved in local volunteering can be found through the council’s community volunteering opportunities or by exploring the details of the community litter pick itself.

Also see: What’s on in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge