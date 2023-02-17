Volunteers from the Burnham-On-Sea area are being invited to join a clean-up day at Berrow Dunes Local Nature Reserve in March.

Sedgemoor Conservation Volunteers will be making their annual visit to Berrow Dunes Nature Reserved on Sunday, March 5th.

A spokeswoman says: “They will be tackling a number of different jobs such as sea buckthorn scrub clearance; checking on the sand fencings on the foredunes and tidying up the car park and would be glad of any additional help.”

“Since its introduction less than a century ago, the sea buckthorn has spread over about half of the reserve, leading to the loss of much of the species-rich grassland habitat.”

“Anyone who would like to join in needs to be medically fit and dressed appropriately with waterproof coat, strong footwear/wellington boots and warm clothing suitable for the weather conditions.”

“Gloves will be required to cut sea buckthorn. These will need to be gardening gloves or alternatively strong gloves will be provided by Sedgemoor Conservation Volunteers.”

“We will be meeting in the Berrow Dunes Local Nature Reserve (TA8 2QZ) car park at 10am to 10.30am and will finish around 4pm. Please bring a packed lunch and drink. A risk assessment/ talk will be given prior to the commencement of the event which is open to all ages.”

No previous experience of conservation work is necessary as the SDC Landscape Officer and SCV group will assist and advise on the day. The event will not take place if there are adverse weather conditions such as heavy rain or strong winds.

Berrow Dunes has long been recognised as an important area for nature conservation. The local nature reserve, owned and managed by Sedgemoor District Council is included within the Berrow Dunes Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

The site supports one of the most diverse floras in Somerset, with at least 270 species of flowering plant being recorded in this area.