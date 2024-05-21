13.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed May 22, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsVortex Netball Club launching in Highbridge in June, bringing new training programme...
News

Vortex Netball Club launching in Highbridge in June, bringing new training programme to area

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Netball

The Vortex Netball Club is launching in Highbridge and Weston, bringing a premier training programme to the local community.

Vortex will begin recruiting for players in June before training starts at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge and Broadoak Academy.

Led by experienced Level 2 qualified coaches, including Lauren Allington (National Head Coach), Chantelle Wopara (Team Bath Assistant Coach), and Clare Elsley (Former English Roses Player).

Vortex Netball Club aims to provide unparalleled access to elite coaching for athletes of all skill levels.

The club will offer opportunities for both adults and children to improve their netball skills and foster a strong sense of teamwork and community.

The adult netball teams are the newest members of the Weston District Netball League.

The Netball Junior Academy is currently based at Broadoak Academy. It is the perfect place for children aged 5-16 to start their netball journey, focusing on building teamwork, coordination, and friendships through fun and creative sessions.

Vortex is on the lookout for passionate players to join their club and to become a part of their exciting journey.

Vortex offers a unique opportunity to drive performance fostering a strong sense of teamwork and community.

Charlotte Bradley says: “If you are looking to join a local netball league, make friends and be a part of a community, get in touch.”

“Sport positively supports adult and child wellbeing and Vortex aims to help women and girls thrive,“ said Lauren Allington.

Lauren adds: “By joining Vortex, you’ll have the chance to drive your performance, make lasting friendships, and be a part of a supportive community that promotes inclusivity and encouragement.”

Previous article
Plans for new Brean amusement arcade and 7 flats win approval from Somerset council
Next article
Somerset Youth Theatre to hold half-term workshops for young people in Burnham & Highbridge

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
13.6 ° C
14.5 °
13.1 °
95 %
3.1kmh
100 %
Wed
13 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
17 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com