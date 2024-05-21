Vortex Netball Club launching in Highbridge in June, bringing new training programme to area

The Vortex Netball Club is launching in Highbridge and Weston, bringing a premier training programme to the local community.

Vortex will begin recruiting for players in June before training starts at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge and Broadoak Academy.

Led by experienced Level 2 qualified coaches, including Lauren Allington (National Head Coach), Chantelle Wopara (Team Bath Assistant Coach), and Clare Elsley (Former English Roses Player).

Vortex Netball Club aims to provide unparalleled access to elite coaching for athletes of all skill levels.

The club will offer opportunities for both adults and children to improve their netball skills and foster a strong sense of teamwork and community.

The adult netball teams are the newest members of the Weston District Netball League.

The Netball Junior Academy is currently based at Broadoak Academy. It is the perfect place for children aged 5-16 to start their netball journey, focusing on building teamwork, coordination, and friendships through fun and creative sessions.

Vortex is on the lookout for passionate players to join their club and to become a part of their exciting journey.

Vortex offers a unique opportunity to drive performance fostering a strong sense of teamwork and community.

Charlotte Bradley says: “If you are looking to join a local netball league, make friends and be a part of a community, get in touch.”

“Sport positively supports adult and child wellbeing and Vortex aims to help women and girls thrive,“ said Lauren Allington.

Lauren adds: “By joining Vortex, you’ll have the chance to drive your performance, make lasting friendships, and be a part of a supportive community that promotes inclusivity and encouragement.”