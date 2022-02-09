Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents have this week been invited to vote for their favourite design for a new art installation along Burnham’s seawall.

Regional arts group Seed is working with Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council on a creative project to commission a new piece of artwork for the wall to brighten it up.

The artwork will run along a half-mile stretch of the seawall between the planned new play area on the South Esplanade and Burnham Pavilion.

Artists were invited to submit an initial proposal to a selection panel comprising of members of Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council, Seed and community representatives.

Two proposals were shortlisted and are being displayed for members of the public to choose which one they prefer, as pictured here.

Seed Director Scott O’Hara told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The brief for the artwork was to create a durable piece that responded to the local natural environment and celebrates the ecology of this part of Bridgwater Bay.”

“Two proposals best reflecting this theme with a high-quality artistic response were shortlisted, and we are excited to give the people of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge an opportunity to vote for their favourite.”

The two seawall art proposals:

The first proposal from Artist Jacqueline Seifert of Orakel Workshop (pictured above) proposes to create a series of ten unique tiled artworks, each exploring the special characteristics of the natural landscape.

The second proposal from artist Svetlana Kondakova (pictured at the top of this page) explores a similar design concept. Svetlana will produce three mosaic murals, portraying views of Bridgwater Bay mudflats and the variety of wildlife they support above and below the surface.

Scott adds: “Now it’s up to you, the community of Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge, to decide which of these final two proposals will be created and installed.”

Voting can be carried out in person or digitally. You can vote online here before the deadline of Sunday 13th March 2022. A technical fault on the Seed website meant the voting system was not available earlier on Wednesday.

The proposals will also be displayed in The Princess Theatre, along with voting boxes, from Tuesday 15th February.

The £18,000 Seafront Public Art Project is a partnership between the Town Council and Seed, with funds provided by the Hinkley Point C Community Impact Mitigation Fund, Sedgemoor District Council, Arts Council England and the National Lottery.

Vote online here