Wet weather failed to put off voters in the Burnham-On-Sea area from heading to polling stations to vote in Thursday’s General Election.

Residents across the Wells constituency – which includes Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Berrow and Brean – were able to vote until 10pm and local polling stations said they were busy despite the rain and winds.

The five candidates – Conservative James Heappey, Liberal Democrat Tessa Munt, Labour Kama McKenzie, Motherworld Party Susie Quatermass and Independent Dave Dobbs – face a wait until the early hours of the morning to see who has won.

The results are scheduled to be announced during the early hours of Friday morning with the election count taking place at the Bath and West Showground.

We will have the full results and reaction on Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Share of the vote by party in the Wells constituency

At the 2017 General Election, James Heappey won the parliamentary seat for the Conservatives with a majority of 7,582 votes, or 50.1% of the vote, over Tessa Munt’s 37.6%.

At the 2015 General Election, Mr Heappey won the parliamentary seat with a majority of 7,585 votes, or 46.1% of the vote over Tessa Munt’s 32.8%.

Tessa won the seat for the Liberal Democrats by 800 votes at the previous election in 2010 when she beat David Heathcoat-Amory who had been the Tory MP in the constituency for 27 years.

Burnham-On-Sea.com will have full coverage of the General Election results and reaction on Friday morning