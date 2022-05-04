Voters in the Burnham-On-Sea area will be heading to the polls today (Thursday, May 5th) when they are able to cast their vote for candidates in the County Council and Town Council elections.

Polling stations across the Burnham-On-Sea are open from 7am-10pm. Voters will be able to vote in two separate local elections today – for county councillors and also town councillors.

This year’s County Council election is different as 110 councillors will be elected across Somerset – two in each of the 55 divisions – as the county prepares for the biggest change in local government in decades.

Full list of local election candidates in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge

For their first year, the new county councillors will take responsibility for all current County Council services and oversee the local government reorganisation to establish a single unitary council on 1st April 2023.

District councils will remain until 31st March 2023 and the councillors serving on them will continue in their roles until that date.

From 1st April 2023, the 110 councillors of the unitary council will be responsible for services that are currently delivered by the county and four district councils, ranging from adults and children’s social care to highways and housing, and from libraries to planning and licensing.

So, it is crucial that people in Somerset use their two votes to elect those who will represent them for the next five years.

Polling stations are open from 7am-10pm – it is easy to check which polling station to use by entering your postcode at https://wheredoivote.co.uk/

Click here for the full list of local election candidates in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.