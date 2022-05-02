Voters in the Burnham-On-Sea area will be heading to the polls this Thursday (May 5th) and will be able to cast their vote for two candidates in the County Council elections and local Town Council candidates.

This year’s County Council election is different as 110 councillors will be elected across Somerset – two in each of the 55 divisions – as the county prepares for the biggest change in local government in decades.

Full list of local election candidates in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

For their first year, the councillors will take responsibility for all current County Council services and oversee the local government reorganisation to establish a single unitary council on 1st April 2023.

District councils will remain until 31st March 2023 and the councillors serving on them will continue in their roles until that date.

From 1st April 2023, the 110 councillors of the unitary council will be responsible for services that are currently delivered by the county and four district councils, ranging from adults and children’s social care to highways and housing, and from libraries to planning and licensing.

So, it is crucial that people in Somerset use their two votes to elect those who will represent them for the next five years.

Polling stations will be open from 7am-10pm – it is easy to check which polling station to use by entering your postcode on this website: https://wheredoivote.co.uk/

Voters who have opted to vote by post must return their postal ballot pack by 10pm on 5th May – they can hand it in at their allocated polling station if they have not got time to return it by post.

A spokesperson for Somerset County Council said: “There’s only a week to go before polling day and we whole-heartedly encourage everyone who is registered to vote to come out on 5th May and exercise their democratic right.”

“This is the chance to help decide who represents your community in a new council that will be responsible for services that have an impact on everyone’s day-to-day lives.”

Click here for the full list of local election candidates in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.