Walk-in Covid vaccinations are available today (Tuesday) for people in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.

Cheddar’s Winchester Farm vaccination centre in Draycott Road is open each weekday this week from 9am-4pm for walk-in vaccinations for local people with no advance booking required.

“We are providing first vaccinations, second vaccinations and booster vaccinations for those who are eligible,” a spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“2nd doses are available for those who had their 1st dose on or before 9th November; and the booster is available for those who had their 2nd dose on or before 5th October. Over 16s only.”

“We have a friendly, welcoming team of volunteers on hand to help people who may nervous or anxious who require advice or help in having their vaccination.”

“We are also aware that many people have tested Covid positive in recent weeks and they are not eligible for their vaccination for 28 days after their positive test.”

A Facebook page has also launched here with further details about availability of Covid vaccinations in the North Sedgemoor area, which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.