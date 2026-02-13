6.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Feb 13, 2026
News

Walkabout held on Highbridge’s Morland estate to hear residents’ concerns

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Homes in Somerset and Somerset Council joined forces this week for a walkabout on the Morland estate in Highbridge this week to hear directly from residents and identify areas in need of improvement.

Representatives from both organisations toured the estate with residents and a representative of MP Ashley Fox.

The aim was to gather first‑hand feedback on issues affecting the community and to strengthen engagement with tenants.

Jade Cox, Customer Focus and Enabling Assistant, said: “We took part in a lovely Estate Walk in Highbridge on Thursday visiting Gulliford Close, Morland, Truro, and North Avenue, and we were joined by staff members and local tenants, focusing on the areas where Homes in Somerset manages properties. Residents had the opportunity to raise any concerns they had with us.”

The walkabout forms part of a wider initiative to ensure housing services remain responsive to local needs. Organisers say follow‑up actions include targeted clean‑up work and improved reporting channels to help tackle fly‑tipping more effectively.

