Burnham-On-Sea’s marine rescue crews were called to the town’s beach on Saturday (July 15th) after a dog walker called Coastguards to say she was stuck in mud.

The lady had got into difficulty in a patch of mud and soft sand to the south of the beach lighthouse.

With the tide incoming nearby, she raised the alarm at 4.55pm and crews from Burnham Coastguard, BARB Search & Rescue and Burnham RNLI were tasked to help her.

Fortunately, the walker managed to free herself from the mud and a BARB crew member escorted her up the beach to safety.

The RNLI D-Class lifeboat also checked the tideline as a precaution to ensure that she was safe.

A Coastguard spokesman said it had been a quick multi-agency incident with a positive outcome.