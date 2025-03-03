Injured walker taken to hospital after dog incident on Berrow beach

A walker was taken to hospital after suffering several injuries on Sunday (March 2nd) when she was knocked over by a dog on Berrow Beach.

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and an ambulance were called to the beach in the parking area just after 4pm. The injured woman was assisted by the teams on scene before being taken to hospital.

A Burnham Coastguard spokesman says: “It was a sunny afternoon perfect for walking dogs, but unfortunately for one lady their dog got a little carried away chasing a friend and knocked her over, injuring her leg and hip.”

“The team were called along with the ambulance service. Once on scene we quickly made the casualty as comfortable as we could and then, soon after, we had the welcome sight of an ambulance heading down the beach.”

“Pain relief was given and she was safely transferred to the ambulance to be taken on to hospital. She was suffering a lot of pain whenever moved.”

