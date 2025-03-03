Injured walker taken to hospital after dog incident on Berrow beach

A walker was taken to hospital after suffering several injuries on Sunday (March 2nd) when she was knocked over by a dog on Berrow Beach.
Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and an ambulance were called to the beach in the parking area just after 4pm. The injured woman was assisted by the teams on scene before being taken to hospital.
A Burnham Coastguard spokesman says: “It was a sunny afternoon perfect for walking dogs, but unfortunately for one lady their dog got a little carried away chasing a friend and knocked her over, injuring her leg and hip.”
“The team were called along with the ambulance service. Once on scene we quickly made the casualty as comfortable as we could and then, soon after, we had the welcome sight of an ambulance heading down the beach.”
“Pain relief was given and she was safely transferred to the ambulance to be taken on to hospital. She was suffering a lot of pain whenever moved.”
Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards have been busy over the past month with several other call-outs:
- On 5th February at 8.06pm they were tasked with assisting Police and the fire service with an incident in Bridgwater with a water incident. Fortunately, they were stood down en route.
- On 18th February at 12.16am, they were called to assist the ambulance service with an incident on Burnham seafront. “Thankfully all was resolved quickly and the team could return to their beds.”
- Then on 20th February at 1.36pm they were called to a medical evacuation incident at Brean Down. The team assisted a walker off the Down after they had injured their ankle so they could make their own way to hospital.
- On 25th February at 11.08am Burnham Coastguards received a report of someone briefly in difficulty in the mud near to the town’s jetty. Fortunately they managed to get to firm sand and no further action was needed.