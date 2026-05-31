Walrow Road in Highbridge to shut for eight nights for railway maintenance

Overnight closures are set to affect motorists in Highbridge next week when Walrow Road shuts for eight nights to allow essential railway maintenance work to go ahead.

Somerset Council says the temporary closure will enable BB Rail to carry out gap repair, de‑vegetation, and inspection work on behalf of Network Rail. The affected stretch runs for 148 metres.

The overnight works are scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 6th, and are expected to be completed by Sunday, June 14th, with crews on site between 10pm and 8am each night.

According to the council’s notice the closure is required because the works are being, or are proposed to be, carried out on or near the road, and to maintain safety.

Residents and road users are being advised to plan ahead and use alternative routes during the closure hours. A signed diversion will be in place.

Anyone needing further details about the works can contact Sunbelt Rentals on 0370 050 0792, quoting reference ttro654223N, or request more information through rail maintenance updates.