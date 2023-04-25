A wanted man with links to Burnham-On-Sea has been arrested, say Avon and Somerset Police after they launched an appeal to find Ross Jeffrey on Monday (April 24th).

Police said the 29-year-old he had links to Bristol, Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea.

In an update on Tuesday April 25th, the force confirmed that he was successfully found and arrested.

But an Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: “We issued an appeal to locate wanted man Ross Jeffrey. We are pleased to confirm that he was arrested today.”

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”