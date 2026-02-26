10.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Feb 26, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsWarning issued after scam emails impersonate Burnham-On-Sea community centre
News

Warning issued after scam emails impersonate Burnham-On-Sea community centre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre

Burnham-On-Sea’s community centre has issued a warning after around 100 scam emails were sent out over the past week impersonating the centre in an attempt to obtain money from local residents.

The phishing messages appeared to come from the centre’s official email address but were sent without its knowledge.

The emails falsely claimed to be raising money for a cancer sufferer and urged recipients to send funds. It’s feared a person may have already transferred money.

The community centre says an IT specialist has investigated and confirmed that its email system remains secure and was not compromised.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “These types of scams are created to seek money and it’s important not to fall for them. Do not pay, do not respond, and report the email immediately.”

Residents can forward suspicious emails to report@phishing.gov.uk. Anyone who has already lost money or shared financial details should contact their bank as soon as possible and report the incident to Action Fraud or by calling 0300 123 2040.

Police figures show that more than 32 million suspicious emails have been reported to Action Fraud since May 2024, leading to the removal of over 329,000 malicious websites.

“This type of scam can be distressing,” the spokesperson added. “We want to reassure residents that they are not alone and that support is available.”

Previous article
Travellers leave Burnham-On-Sea seafront lawns and pitch up next to B&M store
Next article
New Wetherspoons pub at Burnham’s Haven Holiday Park moves closer

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Debbies Joyful Paws

Farnden Outdoors

Unity Beach Holiday Park, Brean

MP Leisure Caravans Ltd

Opal Medical Ltd

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
10.9 ° C
12 °
10.4 °
88 %
1.3kmh
65 %
Thu
12 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
10 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com