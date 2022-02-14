Residents across Somerset are being encouraged by Police to spot the signs of online romance fraud this Valentines Day after a rise in scams over the past year.

New figures show that across the Avon and Somerset Police force area there were losses of £2.4million reported during the 12-month period up to October 2021 as a result of dating scams.

Increased use of social media and dating apps during the pandemic have led to an increase in fraudsters taking advantage of people’s loneliness.

Somerset’s Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford, who is national lead for economic and cyber crime, is raising awareness of how dating profiles and apps can increase your chances of falling victim to a scam.

“Romance fraud is when offenders feign romantic feelings for someone online in order to gain their affection and then use this goodwill to commit fraud,” he says.

“Fraudsters using dating apps will spend weeks gaining their victim’s trust to make them believe that there is a genuine and honest connection.”

“However, weeks or even months later, the scammers will start to ask for money for a variety of emotive reasons, using a range of stories to try and persuade victims to transfer them money without it raising a suspicion. The stories are often believable and victims find it hard to say no because of their belief in this emotional attachment.”

“Such examples of stories include funding travel to visit the victim, money to pay for an emergency or medical expenses, a lucrative investment or pretending to be military personnel working overseas. Scammers will often send victims false documents and pictures to enhance their story and the requests for money will usually escalate.

“The victim may continue to transfer money on false promises until they realise the lie or the fraudster ceases contact. In some cases, victims struggle to end communication with the fraudster due to months of forming a relationship and investing emotionally in a scammer. Whatever the outcome, romance fraud is a heart-breaking crime and I know victims can often feel ashamed when they realise they have been scammed.”

“Please know support is available from the police and Action Fraud. If you think a family member or friend is a victim of this terrible crime, please make them aware of the signs and help them access help.”

Protect yourself from romance fraud:

Ensure you have adequate privacy settings on your social media accounts so strangers cannot access their personal information

Do not transfer money to anyone you have not met in person

Speak to your family and friends to get advice

Stay in regular contact with your friends and family who are online dating to help spot any changes in behaviour or things that don’t seem right

Make friends and family aware of the signs of romance fraud so they are conscious of the tactics criminals use to carry out these scams and reiterate that you should never transfer money to someone that you have never met in person

If you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, contact you bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud online at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.