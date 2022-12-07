Since it started Symphony Healthcare Services has set up a new model for family medicine which relies heavily on health coaches, physios and pharmacists to relieve pressure.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “Supporting and growing the workforce is one of the Health and Social Care Secretary’s priorities and there are over 2,300 more doctors in general practice compared to 2019, while a record 4,000 trainees have accepted a GP training place this year.”

“We have taken action to promote NHS staff banks, which are managed by trusts and allow healthcare professionals to take up temporary shifts. This reduces the requirement for agency staff, and as a consequence agency spend has dropped by a third since 2016.”