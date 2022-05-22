Residents and businesses in Burnham-On-Sea have this week been warned to be on the look out for fake bank notes circulating in the town.

It comes after the organisers of Burnham’s weekly BASC Ground car boot sales said the counterfeit £20 notes were in circulation over the weekend.

Eagle-eyed organisers spotted the notes were fake and are keen to warn shops and residents to look out for the money to avoid being out of pocket.

Organisers add that they may ban £20 notes at the car boot sales if the issue continues.