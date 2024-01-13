Cider lovers in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area will be celebrating the centuries-old tradition of wassailing this month.

Rich’s Cider Farm in Watchfield near Highbridge has announced its event will be held on Saturday 20th January 2024 at 7.30pm, raising funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

Wassailing is an ancient practice, complete with rituals involving tree roots, shotguns, and, of course, cider, to ward off bad spirits and ensure a good harvest for the year to come.

“The Skimmity Hitchers will be performing for us, playing their classic Scrumpy and Western music with a 21st Century twist,” a spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“As we celebrate all things cider on this winter’s night, we’ll be raising much-needed funds for Prostate Cancer UK in collaboration with Vagabonds Carnival Club.”

”We’re proud to have raised over £100,000 for a wide range of charities over the past 16 years – giving back is another tradition we’re determined to keep up.”

Tickets, priced £15, must be booked in advance and won’t be available on the gate. You can get yours online here.

Last year’s wassailing event attracted hundreds of people, as we reported here. Food will be available on the night at the cider farm, including a hog roast.

Rich’s Cider is a family run cider farm in Highbridge, Somerset. It has produced a range of traditional farmhouse ciders from locally harvested Somerset apples since 1954.

We recently reported that Rich’s Cider was celebrating after their Vintage Cider was named Champion Cider at the Taste of the West Awards 2023. Furthermore, The Rich’s Cider Farm Shop was also a finalist for the South West Farm Shop of the Year award.

