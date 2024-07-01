Waste collections delayed due to M5 closure

Somerset Council is warning of disruption to waste collections across the county this week following an emergency closure of the M5 on Monday 1st July.

Collection crews regularly use the M5 to access the depot where vehicles are emptied, and the disruption meant they could not complete many recycling, rubbish and garden waste rounds.

“Crews have done their best to complete as many rounds as possible, but a significant number of collections will need to be rescheduled,” says a spokesman.

“Crews will be working hard to get back on track, but this is likely to affect collections for the rest of the week.”

“If a collection is missed, residents are asked to leave their recycling, rubbish and garden waste out. Crews will return the following day to collect it.”