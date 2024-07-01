13.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Jul 02, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsWaste collections delayed due to M5 closure
News

Waste collections delayed due to M5 closure

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Somerset Council is warning of disruption to waste collections across the county this week following an emergency closure of the M5 on Monday 1st July.

Collection crews regularly use the M5 to access the depot where vehicles are emptied, and the disruption meant they could not complete many recycling, rubbish and garden waste rounds.

“Crews have done their best to complete as many rounds as possible, but a significant number of collections will need to be rescheduled,” says a spokesman.

“Crews will be working hard to get back on track, but this is likely to affect collections for the rest of the week.”

“If a collection is missed, residents are asked to leave their recycling, rubbish and garden waste out. Crews will return the following day to collect it.”

Previous article
Tickets on sale for 167th annual East Brent Harvest Home
Next article
Conservative election candidate makes final pitch to local voters

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
13.2 ° C
14.1 °
11.3 °
77 %
0.9kmh
67 %
Tue
17 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
16 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com