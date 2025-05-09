Tap water restored in Burnham area after water mains burst in East Brent

Bristol Water said it restored tap water supplies on Saturday to homes across rural parts of the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area that were affected by a large water mains burst, cutting supplies.

A 3ft-wide mains water pipe burst next to the A38 in East Brent near to Mill Batch Farm on Friday morning (May 9th).

Affected areas included Mark, Brent Knoll, Edithmead, Tarnock, Rooksbridge and Blackford plus parts of Highbridge — including the McDonald’s and Greggs outlets.

Bristol Water installed water bowsers outside the Watchfield Inn in Watchfield to provide emergency supplies for affected residents.

Bristol Water said at 3pm on Saturday: “All supplies are now restored, and the water station at the Watchfield Inn is now closed. You may also experience some discolouration to your water. This is normally short lived as we carry out flushing of the water mains.”

Both McDonald’s in Highbridge and Greggs were temporarily closed on Friday, pictured. The Fox and Goose Inn at Brent Knoll also temporarily closed its hotel and restaurant services on Friday evening.

At 12.25pm the water firm had said it was continuing to recharge the water main and that this “was taking longer than we initially anticipated – we need to do this carefully to ensure no further issues occur.”

A Bristol Water spokesperson added: “Our teams worked as quickly as possible to resolve the issue, and we’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”