Water supplies restored in Burnham-On-Sea area after burst water mains caused issues

A burst water mains caused low tap water pressure and no water supply for some residents in parts of Burnham-On-Sea this evening (Monday, July 13th).

It comes after a water mains burst in Brent Knoll’s Burton Row between Wick Lane and Middle Street with teams from Bristol Water and local residents on scene, pictured here.

Water flooded several gardens and garages, while motorists were advised to stay away from the area due to flooding and the road being shut.

At 8pm, Bristol Water said: “Our crew has managed to bring water supply from other sources to secure the supply to everyone,” but it added that some residents may still experience poor pressure.

“We are working trough the night to repair our mains and make sure the supply is back on.”