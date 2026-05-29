Waverley marks 80th anniversary with fresh run of Bristol Channel cruises

The world’s last seagoing paddle steamer has returned to the Bristol Channel, with Waverley beginning a short programme of sailings to several North Somerset and North Devon ports over the coming days.

The much‑loved steamship will be calling at Clevedon, Ilfracombe, Minehead, Bideford, Portishead and Weston‑super‑Mare during her annual visit, with cruises running until Wednesday 17th June.

Her return is especially significant this year as Waverley marks 80 years since her launch in 1946. General Manager Paul Semple said the anniversary highlights the ship’s remarkable survival.

He added that rising operational costs, including a 65% increase in fuel prices this season, make public support more important than ever.

“Waverley remains very much in operation thanks to the tremendous support we receive from passengers, members, volunteers and supporters across the UK. The best way people can help secure Waverley’s future is by stepping aboard and enjoying a cruise.”

Waverley’s Master, Captain Bruce Clark, said the crew were delighted to bring the ship back to the Bristol Channel for another series of coastal trips.

He said this year’s programme offers something for everyone, from gentle afternoon and evening cruises to full‑day excursions taking in some of the region’s most striking scenery.

Passengers stepping aboard can experience the sights, sounds and atmosphere of a true steamship, from the ringing of the telegraph to the rhythmic movement of the engine and turning paddles.

Visitors can explore the Engine Room, relax in the period lounges, enjoy hot meals or snacks from the catering team, and browse the Souvenir Shop for exclusive mementos.

Waverley’s Bristol Channel sailings continue a long tradition of steamship travel in the region, offering a rare chance to experience a piece of maritime history still operating on the open sea.

Bookings are now open at waverleyexcursions.co.uk or via the booking office on 0141 243 2224.