The heatwave is set to come to an end in the Burnham-On-Sea area when thunderstorms and heavy rain arrive on Saturday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning for Friday at midnight until Sunday at midnight.

It is forecasting that “heavy rain and thundery showers may lead to flooding and transport disruption in some places.”

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows temperatures will be around ten degrees lower than at the peak of this week’s heatwave — which will be welcomed by many after very hot, humid conditions.

The rain is due to arrive in the Burnham area from the early hours of Saturday morning.