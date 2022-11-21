A yellow weather warning for high winds in the Burnham-On-Sea area today, Monday November 21st, has been issued by the Met Office.

It says gusts of up to 70-80 mph could affect coastal areas during the day from 6am to 6pm in the area marked below.

A Met Office spokesperson says: “A complex area of low pressure is expected to develop to the southwest of the UK on Sunday night with the potential for a small area of very strong winds to affect parts of southwest England and possibly South Wales during Monday.”

“There is a lot of uncertainty in both the locations affected and the strength of wind, but there is a small chance of gusts of 70-80 mph affecting coastal areas and 55-65 mph inland within the warning area.”

It adds there is a chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, plus power cuts.

The winds will ease from the west into the early evening.

 
