“Very strong winds” could bring disruption to the Burnham-On-Sea area on Thursday as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.

The Met Office says the warning will be in place from 3am until 6pm on Thursday 9th January.

Gusts of wind are expected to be between 50 and 60mph but could reach up to 70mph locally.

There is a “small chance” of injuries and danger to life from flying debris and there is a “slight chance” of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.