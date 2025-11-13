Weather warning issued for Burnham area as heavy rain forecast for tomorrow

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for the Burnham-On-Sea area this Friday (November 14th) as a slow-moving storm system sweeps across the region.

The Met Office has placed the warning in effect from 6am on Friday until 6am on Saturday, cautioning that “heavy and prolonged rain during Friday into early Saturday may lead to some flooding and disruption.”

A spokesperson adds: “Outbreaks of rain will develop through Thursday evening and night, becoming prolonged and heavy throughout Friday, before slowly easing into Saturday morning.”

Strong easterly winds are expected to accompany the downpours, with rainfall totals of 30-50mm likely across the area.

Some locations could see 60-80mm, and over 100mm is possible on east-facing hills in southeast Wales.

The Met Office warns that the saturated ground from recent wet weather could increase the risk of surface water flooding.