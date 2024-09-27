Wedding Fair to be held at Secret World Wildlife Rescue on Sunday

A Wedding Fair is to be held at Secret World Wildlife Rescue in East Huntspill on Sunday (September 29th).

The charity’s Bluebell Barn will open its doors to couples embarking on their journey of love as it hosts its first ever Wedding Fair from 10am-2.30pm.

A spokeswoman says: “This event promises to be a delightful showcase of creativity, inspiration, and expertise for those planning their dream wedding.”

“Whether you’re newly engaged or in the midst of planning your big day, the Wedding Fair is the perfect opportunity to discover everything you need to make your dream wedding a reality here at Secret World.”

“Join us for an eventful day where you can meet a curated selection of local suppliers, from florists and photographers to beauticians and wedding dress sellers.”

Tineke Landers, event organiser, adds: “We’ve brought together some of the most talented vendors in the area, all in one beautiful location. It’s a fantastic chance for couples to connect with professionals who can turn their visions into reality.”

“The Bluebell Barn, known for its charming rustic setting, will provide the ideal atmosphere for inspiration and creativity. Enjoy a glass of fizz on arrival and the chance to sample delicious treats while you browse.”

“Planning a wedding can be overwhelming, but our fair is designed to make it enjoyable and stress-free. We want couples to leave feeling excited and inspired about their special day!”