Wedmore cafe donates thousands of pounds to 14 local good causes

A village café and music venue in Wedmore is celebrating its third anniversary by giving more than £10,000 to local good causes.

Bluebird Café and Bar has awarded £10,580 to 14 community projects this year, bringing its total donations to £35,000 since opening.

The venue held its annual awards evening last Thursday, inviting representatives from local groups to receive their funding.

The team said the milestone reflects its commitment to operating as a not‑for‑profit hub for the community as well as a showcase for South West musical talent.

A spokesperson at the café says: “At our annual awards evening we gave back £10,580 to local community projects and good causes. Over the three years we have been open we have now donated £35,000 back to the local community.”

The team added that customer support throughout the year directly fuels the donations.

“Whether you visit our café during the day, drink at our bar in the evening, dine with us for our pizza, platters or salads, come to our live music and quiz/music bingo/comedy nights, or buy your alcohol from us every time you visit Table 8 Indian restaurant, you are enabling us to give back this money to support local good causes.”

The Bluebird says it plans to continue expanding its events and community support as it enters its fourth year.