Celebrations were underway in Wedmore on Saturday (August 20th) as the Harvest Home returned for the first time in two years.

The day has been celebrated since 1919 and gives the village community a chance to thank the local farmers for their hard work and produce.

The fun began by crowning the Harvest Home King and Queen. Flossie Hole said she was ‘so excited’ for the procession to start.

Several floats lined up on Church Street during the morning, before edging their way through the village’s streets.

Claire Willcox, who oversaw the procession and was part of the ‘Save the Bees’ float, said: “If we didn’t have bees to pollinate, us as farmers wouldn’t have our crops. It’s just very important to make sure we look after the wildlife and the countryside, so we can put food on the table.”

After the procession, people went to a marquee on Wedmore Recreation Ground where a meal was laid on featuring home-grown produce.

Local butcher Alan Hector, who has supplied the meat for the Harvest Home for many years, said: “Traditionally, it represented the end of the harvest. When the locals farmers used to get all the workers together and have a Harvest Home, as they termed it, so they could all celebrate the end of the year.”

“But luckily all the local people who’ve since moved into the village like to come and take part. So it’s more of a big celebration with everybody these days.”

Pictired: The scenes at Saturday’s the Harvest Home event (Photos: Wedmore Harvest Home)