Wedmore Freemasons donate funding boost to Burnham charity In Charley’s Memory

A local Freemasons lodge has presented a cheque for £1,500 to local mental health charity In Charley’s Memory.

The donation was made by the Alfred & Guthrum Masonic Lodge. The Lodge, based in Wedmore, is one of the largest Freemasons lodges in the area and regularly supports local charities and good causes. Jim Moody,the Worshipful Master of the Lodge for this year is a Burnham resident and ICM was his chosen charity for his year.

David Hayward, the Charity Steward from the lodge told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Lodge raises money in two ways, one by regular giving by members into an account in our name held in Grand Lodge, the other by raffles and donations which we then use for local charities, individuals and other causes.”

He added: “The funds were raised during a Ladies Festival Weekend held earlier this year and were then topped up from the lodge’s charitable funds used to support local causes.”

Receiving the donation on behalf of the charity, Dawn Carey, CEO of In Charley’s Memory, thanked the Freemasons for their continued support.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our heartfelt thanks to the Freemasons for their generous donation. Their support is always truly appreciated.” The donation will help the charity continue its work supporting mental health awareness and suicide prevention across Somerset and beyond.