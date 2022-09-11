The organisers of Wedmore Real Ale Festival have thanked people who supported their event over the weekend.

The 21st Wedmore Real Ale Festival went ahead at Glebe Field in the village after organisers made the decision to proceed despite the period of national mourning.

Several changes were made to the event’s scheduling and attendees were encouraged to “raise a glass to her life as our great queen.”

A spokesman had said of the decision: “The Wedmore Real Ale Committee are deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

“We are mindful that this weekend will be a period of mourning, but we also believe many others will want to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.”

“The committee has therefore decided after careful consideration that the Festival will go ahead in order that we may continue to raise funds for our local community and remain financially viable.”

“Although we acknowledge some may prefer not to attend the festival over the weekend, we hope that our sponsors and guests will join us in paying respect and tribute to her majesty and raise a glass to her life as our great queen.”