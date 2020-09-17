A hotel and a restaurant in Wedmore near Burnham-On-Sea have closed this week after positive cases of Coronavirus.

The George Hotel and Table Eight have both closed, they announced on Thursday.

A spokesman for The George said: “On Tuesday 15th September a member of the public in the late evening visited our premises who has since then been tested positive for Coronavirus.”

“Due to this information we are closing the hotel with immediate effect, until further notice. A complete deep clean will take place and any necessary testing will be undertaken. All people that filled in the track and trace will be contacted as soon as possible.”

“At this point in time we are talking with the council and the NHS about our next step towards reopening the pub while ensuring the safety of our staff and customers which is of the upmost importance.”

It comes after Wedmore’s Table Eight Indian Restaurant and Take Away also closed with ‘immediate effect’ from Thursday September 17th after a staff member tested positive for Coronavirus.

In a statement, the restaurant confirmed all staff need to be tested for the virus and a thorough deep clean of the restaurant and kitchen area will be conducted.

It has advised people who have visited the takeaway and been in close contact with staff to get a test and self-isolate for the recommended 14 days.

A spokesman for Table Eight said: “It is with great sadness that we have to inform you that one of our staff members has tested positive for Coronavirus.”

“We are talking to the Government to find out everything we need to do and put in place, but we suggest if you have visited our takeaway and been in close contact with any of our staff, which we are sure would be few as we have had 90 per cent of our customers following the guidelines, then we advise you to get yourself tested and self-isolate for the recommended 14 days.”

“We are sorry but we are letting you know as soon as we know. We will be closed for 14 days and will keep everyone updated.”