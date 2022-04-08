Weekly car boot sales are set to return to Burnham’s BASC Ground from next weekend.

The popular events often attract hundreds of sellers and buyers – but did not go ahead last year due to the BASC Ground being busy for Covid vaccinations.

Organiser Paul Stewart says he is “delighted” that the weekly sales are restarting following many requests from local people.

“It’s great to be back in Burnham and we look forward to welcoming people to our weekly sales from Easter Saturday, April 16th, onwards.”

“The weekly car boot sales will run through the season to the end of September. We are also going to be holding the events on Bank Holiday Monday afternoons.”

He adds that the events start at 12noon with car parking costing £2.00, and entry for pedestrians on foot at £1. Sellers should arrive from 11am with cars costing £8, Vans £12-£15, and Cars with a trailer £13.

There will also be refreshments, toilets, and hundreds of car booters. He adds that there are strictly no dogs allowed on the BASC Ground site. For more, call 07900 621199.