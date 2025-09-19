Weekly Highbridge health walks return with ‘gentle exercise and friendly chat’

Weekly Health Walks have started in Highbridge, offering locals a chance to enjoy gentle exercise, fresh air, and friendly conversation along scenic local paths.

The guided walks resumed on Thursday 18th September, and are held each week, meeting at 10am for a 10:15am start from the PurpleSpoon Café at Highbridge YMCA.

Participants will enjoy a steady 50–60 minute walk along the river path and through Apex Park.

If conditions allow, the group may take the estuary path on the opposite side of the river to enjoy views across to Stert Island.

“These are relaxed, social walks designed to help people get outside, improve their wellbeing, and connect with others,” say organisers.

“Whether you’re returning after a break or joining for the first time, you’ll be warmly welcomed.”

Walks are rated Level 2 for accessibility, using public paths with no hills or stiles. Dogs are not permitted, except for guide dogs. Optional refreshments are available at PurpleSpoon Café afterwards (at walkers’ own expense).

For more details and to check walk suitability, visit www.sasp.co.uk/see-what-walk-is-right-for-you.