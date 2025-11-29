11.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Nov 29, 2025
Weekly walking cricket sessions in Highbridge for over-55s prove popular
News

Weekly walking cricket sessions in Highbridge for over-55s prove popular

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Weekly Walking Cricket sessions are held in Highbridge, offering residents aged 55 and over the chance to enjoy the sport at a gentler pace while reconnecting with the camaraderie of the game.

Every Thursday from 10am to 12pm at the YMCA Sports Hall in Highbridge, the sessions welcome both men and women, with no prior experience required. All equipment is provided, and the first session is completely free.

The initiative is part of Somerset Cricket Foundation’s Community Programmes, designed to promote physical activity and social connection among older adults. After each game, players are invited to unwind and socialise at the Purple Spoon Café, adding a friendly and relaxed finish to the morning.

A spokesperson said: “Walking Cricket is a fantastic way to relive the joy of cricket from years gone by, without the intensity. It’s about fun, fitness, and friendship.”

“Do you ever look back on your younger sporting days, and wish you could re-live those golden moments? Or perhaps you’ve never been very sporty, but you have often watched others experience the camaraderie of being part of a team and felt a little envious?”

“Walking sports are a fun way to keep your energy up, make new friends, and look after your health. And after a session, it will be the best tasting slice of cake and a cuppa with friends that you will have all week!”

To learn more or register interest, visit the Somerset Cricket Foundation’s website here.

