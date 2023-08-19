A well-known resident in Burnham-On-Sea has sadly passed away following a period of illness.

Dave Burrows, 64, had been unwell for several months and was taken to Weston Hospital on Friday (August 17th) where he sadly died.

A family member says Dave grew up in Edithmead and worked at Woodberry Haines in Highbridge for 38 years.

He went on to work for the council at recycling centres in Highbridge, Bridgwater and Taunton.

He loved Somerset’s carnivals and was well-known for his support of the events, helping Hillview Carnival Club locally for several years.

Dave also operated as a mobile DJ and was a regular face at Burnham’s Ritz Social Club during social and fundraising events.

A family member says Dave will be “greatly missed” and has thanked local people for their warm messages at this difficult time.