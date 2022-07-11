The West End smash hit musical ‘Our House’ is set to be performed by local young actors, including the Burnham-On-Sea area, this week.

Re:ACT Performing & Production Arts is presenting the Olivier Award-winning musical at The McMillan Theatre in Bridgwater from July 14th-16th.

“Through the clever writing of Tim Firth, the love story unfolds against the backdrop of Camden Town,” says a spokeswoman.

“On the night of his sixteenth birthday, Joe Casey commits a petty crime in a bid to impress the girl of his dreams. When the police arrive, Joe faces a life changing decision; does he stay and own up like an honest man, or make his escape and go on the run? Joe’s world splits in two as two very different paths unravel before him.”

“Featuring timeless tracks from the iconic band, Madness, including It Must Be Love, Baggy Trousers, and Driving In My Car and an array of unforgettable characters, join us for this spectacular, hilarious and uplifting musical about love and family!”

Re:ACT Performing & Production Arts provides classes and theatre opportunities for young people in Somerset, including the Burnham-On-Sea area, plus North Somerset and Bristol.

It welcomes students aged 4-19 to musical theatre classes, acting classes, dance classes, production arts classes and private singing and instrumental tuition.

“We do not only create performers, but writers, directors, choreographers and designers. This training is taught by expert, qualified, DBS checked and first aid trained tutors who help to build confidence, increase interpersonal skills and create team players. Our ethos is to combine affordability, inclusivity and high quality, however, Re:ACT Performing & Production Arts’ main aim is to have fun!”

Tickets, priced £15.50 and £14.50 (for under 16s), are available from The McMillan Theatre by clicking here.