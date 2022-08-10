London’s West End is set to be brought to Burnham-On-Sea with two Chicago workshops featuring Mamma Mia and Legally Blonde performer Matthew Wesley.

The workshops have been organised by singing teacher Siobhan Johnson and will take place on Saturday October 8th.

Siobhan says: “I am delighted to be bringing a touch of London’s West End to Burnham-On-Sea with a West End Chicago workshop.”

“Matthew is a highly esteemed and seasoned West End performer who has appeared in Chicago three times and has been the resident choreographer/director on the current Chicago UK tour.

 
