“Matthew has also performed in Mamma Mia, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Cabaret, The Bodyguard, and Legally Blonde, to name just a few.”

Siobhan adds: “Matthew will be taking two workshops with a singing one (17 years and above) when he will teach the iconic ‘All That Jazz’ by ear and a dance one (14 years and above) when he will teach the fabulous Bob Fosse-style choreography to the show’s ‘Honey Rag’.”

“Both workshops are fun workshops aimed to bring a touch of the West End down to Somerset.”

The singing workshop will start at 10am and finish at 12.30pm. The dancing workshop will follow at 1.30pm and is due to end at 4pm. Both will include a Q&A session with photograph opportunities.

“The workshops are open to anyone and will be a wonderful opportunity for any budding singers, dancers or performing arts students to not just meet but perform alongside such a prestigious West End performer on our doorstep,” adds Siobhan.

“I would like to thank Matthew for agreeing to travel down and take these workshops and bring some razzle dazzle to Burnham as I know he is excited to do so.”

For more information or to reserve your place, email siobhanjohnson06@yahoo.co.uk