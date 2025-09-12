15.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Sep 13, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsWest Huntspill Classic Car Show returns today with 140 vehicles on display
News

West Huntspill Classic Car Show returns today with 140 vehicles on display

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Organisers of the much-loved West Huntspill Classic and Vintage Vehicle Show  say dozens of vehicles will be on display when it returns today (Saturday 13th September).

The show, held annually in the field next to Balliol Hall on Church Road, had faced possible cancellation concerns following uncertainty over its future due to the retirement of the previous landowner. However, the new tenant has given a green light for it to continue.

“Over 140 exhibits are already signed up for the popular village show, which runs from 11am to 4pm and features a wide range of vehicles including vintage and classic cars, motorcycles, military vehicles, tractors, stationary engines, and commercial vehicles,” organiser Dave Paul told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Alongside the vehicle displays, visitors can enjoy stalls, refreshments, a BBQ, and potentially guided tours to the top of the church tower.”

“The event coincides with the national Heritage Open Days, and the Church of St Peter & All Hallows will be open with organ recitals and volunteers on hand to share the history of the building. A newly updated interactive screen will also showcase local heritage and events.”

Entry is £5 per adult, with children and drivers admitted free. All passengers are £5 per head. Parking is free.

The show raises funds for both the church and Balliol Hall, and is supported by a team of volunteers who help with setup, refreshments, and logistics. For more information or to register a vehicle, call 07884 111730 or click here.

ALSO SEE:
2024 West Huntspill Vintage and Classic Car Show draws big crowds

Previous article
Safety warning issued by council as it moves to take down lamp-post flags
Next article
Brent Knoll scarecrow trail underway this weekend with scores to find

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Flexercise

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
few clouds
15.9 ° C
17.5 °
15.5 °
70 %
2.7kmh
21 %
Sat
17 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
17 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com