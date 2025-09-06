West Huntspill Classic Car Show to return on Saturday as venue fears are resolved

Organisers of the much-loved West Huntspill Classic and Vintage Vehicle Show have confirmed the event will go ahead this year on Saturday 13th September 2025, following uncertainty over its future due to the retirement of the previous landowner.

The show, held annually in the field next to Balliol Hall on Church Road, had faced possible cancellation concerns. However, the new tenant has given the green light for the event to continue, much to the delight of local enthusiasts and organisers.

“Over 140 exhibits are already signed up for the popular village show, which runs from 11am to 4pm and features a wide range of vehicles including vintage and classic cars, motorcycles, military vehicles, tractors, stationary engines, and commercial vehicles,” says organiser Dave Paul.

“Alongside the vehicle displays, visitors can enjoy stalls, refreshments, a BBQ, and potentially guided tours to the top of the church tower.”

“The event coincides with the national Heritage Open Days, and the Church of St Peter & All Hallows will be open with organ recitals and volunteers on hand to share the history of the building. A newly updated interactive screen will also showcase local heritage and events.”

Entry is £5 per adult, with children and drivers admitted free. All passengers are £5 per head. Parking is free.

The show raises funds for both the church and Balliol Hall, and is supported by a team of volunteers who help with setup, refreshments, and logistics. For more information or to register a vehicle, call 07884 111730 or click here.

