West Huntspill couple loses appeal over plans to build homes next to A38

A West Huntspill couple has lost their latest bid to build new homes on land beside the A38 near Highbridge following a failed planning appeal.

Mr and Mrs Marratty had applied for permission in January 2024 to build eight homes on their land at 9 Main Road in West Huntspill.

After Somerset Council refused permission in March, the couple submitted a revised proposal for six homes on the same site, which was again rejected in December 2024.

The Planning Inspectorate has now upheld the council’s decision, citing concerns over the erosion of the area’s rural character and increased flood risk.

The proposed development site lies between the large Brue Farm housing estate on the edge of Highbridge and a planned 45-home development at the junction of Main Road and New Road, which was approved for Edenstone Homes in June 2024.

Access to the new homes would have been via a new junction onto Main Road, with the properties arranged around the Marrattys’ existing house.

Planning inspector J. J. Evans visited the site on August 26 and September 2 before publishing his final ruling. He acknowledged that the location offered access to services in both West Huntspill and Highbridge, with usable pavements and regular bus links, including the 22 route to Taunton and Bridgwater.

However, Mr Evans concluded that the proposed homes would “have no visual relationship with either settlement” and that there was no identified local need for additional market housing in the area.

He added: “The urban-rural transition that exists between Highbridge and West Huntspill would be eroded, and the dwellings would appear as a concentrated and intense cluster rather than reflecting the disparate nature of those nearby.”

Flooding concerns also played a key role in the decision. The site lies within Flood Zone 3, which the Environment Agency classifies as having the highest probability of flooding. Mr Evans said the scheme had failed to demonstrate that future residents would be safe, even with proposed first-floor refuges.

He noted: “The scheme has failed to demonstrate that the development would not put people and property at risk of flooding, including in the future, nor that flood risk elsewhere would not be increased.”

While the development would have brought some short-term benefits, such as local construction jobs, Mr Evans concluded that these were “considerably outweighed” by the harm to the landscape and flood safety.

He ruled that the proposal conflicted with the local development plan and that the harms could not be overcome by planning conditions.