A pub near Burnham-On-Sea is celebrating being named the best pub in Somerset for a fifth time.

The Crossways Inn in West Huntspill has won the top 2022 county award from CAMRA (The Campaign for Real Ale) after impressing the judges with its range of quality real ales and service.

The pub’s owners, Steve Dean and Abi Havercroft with manager Jazz Leach, pictured, are celebrating receiving Somerset’s top pub award.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com this week, Steve said: “We are hugely pleased to have won this award once again! It’s fantastic to win and to get the recognition for all the work that goes ino running a real community pub.”

“We pride ourselves on our range of real ales that are very well cared for and looked after to ensure a fantastic pint every time.”

Abi adds: “We thank our many loyal customers for all their support, particularly after a tough couple of years. The award recognises our great variety of quality real ales, the friendliness and knowledge of our staff, the general surroundings, plus cleanliness.”

She adds: “A big thank you goes to all our 18 wonderful staff for all their work through the pandemic to keep us running. We would be lost without them at both the pub and our popular B&B which has recently achieved a 4-star silver AA award.”

The pub has been Somerset Camra’s Branch Pub of the Year for 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019 and now in 2022.

Meanwhile, The Crossways is holding its popular Beer Festival this weekend from July 29th-July 31st. It will offer 30 real and craft ales, 20 ciders, four live music bands and great food. It will be the first time the festival has been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The Crossways has claims originating back to around the 17th century. Its location would have made it a calling stage for coaches and carriages.