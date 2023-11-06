A West Huntspill farm has unveiled a colourful mural featuring scenes of farming and nature in the area.

Colin Watt, local postman, and Rachel Main, both of Big Up Murals, generously donated their artistic skills and time to design and paint the very detailed and eye-catching mural which is now in place at Maundrils Farm, West Huntspill.

“The mural features flora and fauna found on the organic farm and illustrates the close relationship between nature and farming,” says the farm’s Joe and Rachel Horler who have thanked everyone involved.

“Maundrils Farm hosts free school visits as part of the Countryside Stewardship scheme for educational access. Pupils from East and West Huntspill recently celebrated harvest at the farm and loved seeing the finished mural.”

Brookridge Timber Ltd, who have a branch at Dunball, kindly donated all the timber needed for the project and J.D. Pope & Sons Ltd sponsored the cost of all the paints and varnish.

Rachel adds: “It is a fantastic learning resource for visitors. During visits, we explain how we look after the land and how we produce food alongside enhancing biodiversity and ecology.”