West Huntspill Horticultural Society is holding its annual Flower, Vegetable and Craft Show on Saturday (August 17th).

Dozens of entries will go on display at the event, which will be held from 2.00pm in the Balliol Hall in West Huntspill.

There will be various stalls, a raffle, plus teas and ice creams while entertainment will be provided by the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town band during the afternoon.

Admission is £1 with children free.