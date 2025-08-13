West Huntspill Horticultural Show returns on Saturday

The long-running West Huntspill Horticultural Show is set to blossom once again as it returns this Saturday, August 16th.

Locals and enthusiasts from across the area are being encouraged to submit entries for this year’s event, which promises a mix of flower arrangements, craft displays, and children’s classes.

The show will open its doors to the public from 2.00pm, with visitors invited to enjoy a wide variety of exhibits showcasing local talent and creativity.

Organisers say electronic copies of the show’s classes and schedule are available by emailing: westhuntspillhortsociety@gmail.com.

This year’s show comes as Jane Moreton steps into the role of President following the sad passing of long-serving president and former chairman Bill Fisher.

The society paid tribute to Bill’s contribution over the years, describing him as “a cornerstone of the community.”

A spokesperson says: “We look forward to a great turnout of entries to this long-running, popular show. It’s a long-running tradition in the village, and we’re excited to welcome everyone back this August.”