West Huntspill Horticultural Society has announced the winner of its potato growing competition.

The society’s Jane Moreton says: “Back in early March we held a special evening at which the potatoes for our annual competition were available.”

“Contestants then spend the next six months growing the potato in a black bag to see who could grow the heaviest crop.”

“These are normally weighed and displayed at our show in August. Well they were weighed on Saturday morning and Stuart managed to grow just over 5lbs from one potato.”

Stuart Clapworthy was presented with his trophy.

West Huntspill Horticultural Society would have held its annual flower show on Saturday however due to Covid pandemic it was cancelled this year. However, the allotments were judged in July and the trophy has been presented to John Inder this week, as pictured below.