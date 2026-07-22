West Huntspill Players announce hilarious farce will be autumn production

The award‑winning West Huntspill Players have unveiled their autumn production, confirming that Ray Cooney’s fast‑paced comedy Two Into One will take to the Balliol Hall stage for four nights at the end of October.

The group, well known locally for their polished performances and sell‑out shows, say audiences can expect a “fabulous farce” packed with uproarious antics as MP Richard Willey attempts a secret liaison with the Prime Minister’s secretary.

The Players promise an evening of quick‑fire humour, tangled misunderstandings and the kind of comic chaos Cooney is famous for.

The production will run from Wednesday 28th to Saturday 31st October 2026 at Balliol Hall, West Huntspill, with curtain‑up at 7.30pm each evening and doors opening at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 and will go on sale from midday on Saturday 1st August via the group’s website, where a dedicated link will direct theatre‑goers to Ticketsource for booking. More details about the upcoming performance can be found on the group’s website here.

The Players’ last production in April, Who Did You Say You Were, was a sell‑out success and received glowing reviews, with scenes from that show pictured above.