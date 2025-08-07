17 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Aug 09, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsWest Huntspill Players announce October comedy ‘Lord Arthur Savile’s Crime’
News

West Huntspill Players announce October comedy ‘Lord Arthur Savile’s Crime’

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Tickets are on sale for the next performance by award-winning West Huntspill Players this autumn – a dark comedy that promises laughs, intrigue, and a touch of murder!

Their October production, ‘Lord Arthur Savile’s Crime’, will run from Wednesday 22nd to Saturday 25th October at Balliol Hall, West Huntspill. Curtain rises at 7:30pm sharp each evening, with doors opening at 7:00pm.

“The play follows Lord Arthur’s hilarious and increasingly desperate attempts to commit a murder — because, apparently, fate insists he must! But who will be the victim? When will it happen? And will any of his comical plans actually succeed?” says a spokesperson.

Tickets are priced at £10. They can be booked via the club’s website at www.westhuntspillplayers.org.uk and following the ticketing link to TicketSource.

Following a completely sold-out run in April 2025, organisers are urging theatre-goers to book early to avoid disappointment.

The Players add: “We look forward to welcoming you in October for an evening of laughter, mystery, and theatrical mischief!”

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market to be held on Saturday with scores of locally-made crafts
Next article
Police granted new powers to close Cheddar Gorge road amid car meet concerns

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
17 ° C
17.4 °
15.7 °
76 %
1.8kmh
94 %
Sat
21 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
30 °
Tue
29 °
Wed
21 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com