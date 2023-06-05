Local drama group The West Huntspill Players has marked its 50th anniversary with a celebration attended by current and past members.

Over 50 people headed to the celebration at the Balliol Hall in West Huntspill on Saturday evening (June 3rd).

Photos and memorabilia from the group’s past productions and events went on display during evening.

Chair June Jenkins said: “It was a fabulous evening and we were delighted to be joined by many past members. Those attending included founding members Judith Harvey, Esme Gilling and Pamela Wills.”