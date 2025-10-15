West Huntspill Players to perform dark comedy ‘Lord Arthur Savile’s Crime’

Final tickets are on sale for the next performance by award-winning West Huntspill Players – a dark comedy that promises laughs, intrigue, and a touch of murder!

This nonth’s October production, ‘Lord Arthur Savile’s Crime’, runs from Wednesday 22nd to Saturday 25th October at Balliol Hall, West Huntspill. Curtain rises at 7:30pm sharp each evening, with doors opening at 7:00pm.

“The play follows Lord Arthur’s hilarious and increasingly desperate attempts to commit a murder — because, apparently, fate insists he must! But who will be the victim? When will it happen? And will any of his comical plans actually succeed?” says a spokesperson.

Tickets are priced at £10. They can be booked via the club’s website at www.westhuntspillplayers.org.uk and following the ticketing link to TicketSource.

Following a completely sold-out run in April 2025, organisers are urging theatre-goers to book early to avoid disappointment.

The Players add: “We look forward to welcoming you in October for an evening of laughter, mystery, and theatrical mischief!”